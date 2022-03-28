Exhibition hall's LED screens wow visitors

Four large LED screens in the entrance area of Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Hall in People's Square have impressed visitors.

Four large LED screens in the entrance area of Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Hall in People's Square, each measuring 12 meters long and 3.3 meters high, have impressed visitors with their ability to rotate 360 degrees and move up and down.



The four screens, which weigh nearly 13 tons, were made by Jiading-based Leyard Linso LED.

"The Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Hall is a new landmark that demonstrates Shanghai's urban soft power. We are very excited to participate in it, but at the same time we are under a lot of pressure and have to overcome many technical difficulties," said Luo Fei, a Leyard Linso project manager.

In order to ensure the heavy screens stay in place, each screen is fitted with shatter-resistant facilities, Luo added.