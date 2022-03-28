Jiading building a high ground of high-level talent

In recent years, Jiading has deeply implemented the strategy of strengthening the district with talent.

Jiading is accelerating the construction of a new modern city with "full innovation and vitality, full integration and development, sufficient humanistic charm and abundant people's life."



In recent years, Jiading has deeply implemented the strategy of strengthening the district with talent, adhered to the talent work as a strategic task to promote district economic and social development, and made practical and innovative moves in gathering top-notch talent, improving precision service and efficiency.

Focusing on the goal of building a high ground of high-level talent, Jiading is conducting in-depth policy research and will launch a series of innovative and breakthrough measures.

The district will also build Shanghai Jiading Talent Harbor and shape the new model of talent service, so as to give talented people a broad platform, rich opportunities and colorful life.

To ease the burden of talented people, Jiading has launched affordable rental housing. At present, affordable rental housing has covered 10 communities and towns in the district, with a total of 4,166 apartments.

In the future, Jiading will continue to optimize the talent apartments, strive to provide 51,000 affordable rental houses during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and add 15,000 apartment condos within five years to create the best atmosphere for talent development.

Jiading has also provided 21 services in nine categories to attract and retain talented people.

The categories are: innovation and entrepreneurship, learning and training, health care, sports and leisure, housekeeping and home furnishings, children's schooling, convenient transportation, legal counsel and tax consulting.

Specifically, this includes giving priority to providing policy consultation, declaration and recommendation, industry and finance matching, providing green channels and priority services for the declaration of science and technology projects, a free family doctor and exercising in local stadiums for free.

Under the background of Jiading's efforts to cultivate scientific and technological innovation talent and industrial development talent in line with the urgent needs of Jiading's industrial development, Jiading gives full play to the exemplary role of talent in leading industrial development.

A total of 221 top-notch professionals were given the mission to grow together with Jiading.