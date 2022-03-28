KWG Biovalley life science center upgraded

The roof-sealing of the KWG Biovalley, the life science and innovation headquarters project of KWG Group, has been completed in Qingpu New City.

The roof-sealing of the KWG Biovalley, the life science and innovation headquarters project of KWG Group, has been completed in Qingpu New City. The project will be put into operation in the first half of next year.



The Yangtze River Delta region has gathered the world's top medical treatment resources with the big health industry jumping on the bandwagon.

The project is next to the Huijin Road Station of Metro Line 17 and covers about 38,000 square meters, comprising 15 buildings, high-end commercial facilities and a life science display center.

It will feature a smart sharing, green and open office environment with an international standard merged into its design.

Aimed at a big health industry cluster, it will include industry management training and product incubation platforms to satisfy the one-stop office demand of companies.

Five centers include a life and health management center, a health science and technology transfer center, an industry integration and intelligent manufacturing center, a headquarters office and a life science and a technology display center.

By 2025, an innovation research institute of Fudan (Qingpu) Medical Park and the Zhongshan Hospital Qingpu New City branch will be built, and KWG Biovalley is expected to inject new impetus into Qingpu's development of biomedicine and big health industry.