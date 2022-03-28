Online training program helps you pay tax

An online tax-paying training co-hosted by Qingpu tax service bureau was held to help solve SMEs in the manufacturing sector in the Yangtze River Delta region.

"The policy eases the fluid capital pressure of companies, enabling firms to spare more capital for their development," said Yuan Changhua, financial director of Qingpu-based Shanghai Peiner SMAG Machinery Co Ltd, after the online training.

In the first and second quarters, the company's tax that is eligible for deferred payment is estimated at 3.5 million yuan (US$550,200), a total of 5 million yuan plus the fourth quarter of last year.

"It is a hugely preferential policy for us," Yuan said. "The start of the year is an important development period for enterprises, and the capital spared allows us to expand manufacturing immediately."

The State Taxation Administration released nine measures early this year to support and serve the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Diversified tax payment knowledge promotion and guidance activities will be promoted based on the demand of cross-region tax payers.

Zhejiang Yili Clean Electric Appliance Co Ltd organized all its finance department staffers to watch the livestreaming.

Pan Li, head of finance department of Suzhou Fanrui Gude Precision Hardware Co Ltd, thumbed up the event.

"We are deeply impressed by the convenience brought by the Yangtze River Delta region integration," said Pan. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the online class allows us to learn tax policies at home, and it is really helpful for us.

A total of 2,210 applied for the online class, while 7,010 participated in the interaction of the livestreaming.