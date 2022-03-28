Parcel delivery firms follow strict disinfection regulations

Every parcel that arrives in express delivery companies in Qingpu District is required to be disinfected.

Every parcel that arrives in express delivery companies in Qingpu District is required to be disinfected, as the measures have been beefed up amid the current resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai.



China's express delivery giants such as Deppon, SF Express, YTO, ZTO, STO and Yunda are all headquartered in Qingpu.

At the ZTO's transfer center in Huaxin Town, as soon as trucks loaded with parcels arrive, thorough disinfections are carried out. At sorting areas, spray sterilizers are used to disinfect parcels.

"All parcels are 100 percent disinfected at least twice, and the center is disinfected every day," said Fang Rongcheng, head of ZTO Express Shanghai management center.

Although affected by the current wave of COVID-19 outbreak, the center is in normal operation. All employees are required to take nucleic acid tests every 48 hours, and three rounds of nucleic acid tests had been conducted on more than 3,000 workers as of mid-March.

The staff are required to have temperature and health QR code checked and make registration before entering the workplace.

"Nucleic acid tests are also given to drivers, and four nucleic acid test spots have been set up," said Fang.

Other express delivery companies have taken similar measures.

Huaxin Town is the core area of the National Logistics Hub, as nearly 60 percent of logistics companies in China have national or regional headquarters there.

Residents have been reminded to avoid direct contact with deliverymen and keep a safe distance from them when receiving parcels.

People should wear masks and gloves when receiving parcels and unwrapping packages in outdoor areas.

They can ask deliverymen to put parcels inside lockers if conditions permit and should wash their hands after receiving and unwrapping parcels.