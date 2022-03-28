Access easier between cultural landmarks

Heritage garden's cultural resources will be integrated with the museum to meet increasing demand of residents for culture, history and tourism.

Visitors to Qiuxiapu Garden, a cultural landmark in Jiading District, have been able to directly enter Jiading Museum through a third exit in the garden since this month.



"It used to take us around 20 minutes to walk from Qiuxiapu Garden to Jiading Museum as the two places were separated by a wall. But now it only takes one minute, saving a lot of time and effort!" local writer Lou Yaofu said.

He visited Qiuxiapu Garden and Jiading Museum by following signs in the garden. Visitors need to make reservations online, have their temperatures and travel and health QR codes checked before entering both venues.

"When you enter one place, you can check in two scenic spots, so you can enjoy the scenery in the garden and learn about humanity and history in the museum, which is very meaningful," a resident surnamed Lu said.

Qiuxiapu Garden has a history of over 500 years. Its cultural resources will be integrated with Jiading Museum to meet the increasing demand of residents for culture, history and tourism, according to the museum's Yuan Yijun.

At present, visitors can only go one-way from Qiuxiapu Garden to Jiading Museum. Residents need to confirm that they have completed the reservation and ticket checked before entering the museum from the garden.

Trial operation periods are underway from February 15 to May 15, and September 30 to November 30.

Qiuxiapu Garden was built in the middle of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The interior design and naming of scenic spots still retain the elements of the Ming Dynasty.

It was a private garden belonging to Gong Hong, then minister of construction. It was occupied during a subsequent war and handed over to the Wang family who encouraged people to give names to around 20 scenic spots within, and subsequently named the garden "Qiuxiapu."

The garden now covers 30 hectares and consists of four major scenic areas – Peach Blossom Pool (桃花潭), Ningxia Pavilion (凝霞阁), Qingjing Pond (清镜塘) and City God Temple (城隍庙).