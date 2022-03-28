Feature / District

Boon to district health facilities with expansion and opening of service centers

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  14:25 UTC+8, 2022-03-28       0
Health service centers in Jiading will accelerate the development and expansion to benefit local residents.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  14:25 UTC+8, 2022-03-28       0

The relocation of Xuhang Town Health Service Center, from Kaiyuan Road to Qiyuan Road, has been completed in readiness and plans to start operating in the second half of the year.

With 99 beds, the center has been expanded to five times the area of the original, which only had 16 beds. All the lights, desks, chairs and elevators have been installed.

The center will accelerate the development of traditional Chinese medicine in its role as a community hospital affiliated to Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine University.

The expansion of Waigang Town Health Service Center also has been completed, ready to serve nearly 100,000 residents nearby.

Its area has been increased from over 200 square meters to 133,000 square meters, and it plans to invite experts from Ruijin and Changzheng hospitals to provide health services for locals.

The Wantai branch of Anting Town Health Service Center is slated to be put into operation by year end, servicing 60,000 residents. With 80 beds, the center will be completed in May.

So far, there are 141 health service institutions in Jiading, including 22 community health service centers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     