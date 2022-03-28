Boon to district health facilities with expansion and opening of service centers

Health service centers in Jiading will accelerate the development and expansion to benefit local residents.

The relocation of Xuhang Town Health Service Center, from Kaiyuan Road to Qiyuan Road, has been completed in readiness and plans to start operating in the second half of the year.



With 99 beds, the center has been expanded to five times the area of the original, which only had 16 beds. All the lights, desks, chairs and elevators have been installed.

The center will accelerate the development of traditional Chinese medicine in its role as a community hospital affiliated to Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine University.

The expansion of Waigang Town Health Service Center also has been completed, ready to serve nearly 100,000 residents nearby.

Its area has been increased from over 200 square meters to 133,000 square meters, and it plans to invite experts from Ruijin and Changzheng hospitals to provide health services for locals.

The Wantai branch of Anting Town Health Service Center is slated to be put into operation by year end, servicing 60,000 residents. With 80 beds, the center will be completed in May.

So far, there are 141 health service institutions in Jiading, including 22 community health service centers.