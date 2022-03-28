Feature / District

Large residential relocation project taking shape in Jiading

  14:25 UTC+8, 2022-03-28
Jiading is relocating close to 1,300 households from the district's West Gate area.
Jiading authorities are relocating close to 1,300 households from the district's West Gate area.

The families are moving to an area east of Huancheng River, south of Lianqi River, west of Huyi Highway and north of Qinghe Road. The relocation, designed in six stages, is expected to be completed in April 2023.

The West Gate historical area is one of Jiading New Town's key focuses during the 14th Five-Year Plan period from 2021 to 2025. Cultural landmarks and historical buildings will remain, district officials said.

Office buildings, resorts and residential buildings will be built, making the area more livable for local residents and more pleasant for visitors.

To fully realize the "fair and open" principle, the relocation work office will have set up opinion boxes and bulletin boards for residents. Compensation notices will be published in a timely manner to protect residents' rights.

An evaluation and supervision group made up of relocated residents, community workers and representatives of public housing tenants has been created.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
