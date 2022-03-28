Biotech company leading the way in antitoxins and antiserums

Feature / District

Shanghai Serum Bio-technology Co Ltd has been listed in Shanghai's STAR Market early this month, bringing the total number of listed companies in Qingpu to 32, leading the city.
Shanghai Serum Bio-technology Co Ltd has been listed in Shanghai's STAR Market early this month, bringing the total number of listed companies in Qingpu to 32, leading the city.

The company has been based in Qingpu for about 20 years. Sticking to continuous innovation, it has become a leading company in antitoxin and antiserum industry.

Its successful listing is a vivid reflection of the flourishing development of companies in Qingpu.

At present, the district relies on a number of key strategies including the China International Import Expo, Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, Hongqiao International Hub and the "Five New Cities."

Since the growth of the companies inside the district is the most effective leading power in regional development, Qingpu government will spare no effort to create the most competitive, attractive and vigorous business environment for talent, start-ups and innovation in the Yangtze River Delta region, supporting companies to keep good momentum in their development and expansion.

Established in 1999, Shanghai Serum Bio-technology specializes in the research, development, production and sales of antitoxin and antiserum products throughout China.

Its major products are antivenin drugs, equine anti-tetanus immune globulin (F(ab')2) and equine anti-rabies serum. Among them, the antivenin products are the exclusive effective emergency drugs for snakebites in China.

The F(ab')2 is a new generation of tetanus antitoxin products researched and developed by the company by using the modern column chromatography purification technology and improved production techniques. Its key indexes and quality standard are above the national standard.

