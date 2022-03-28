AI surveillance system monitors garbage sorting

The scrutiny is part of Beiguan Village's intelligent systems network and a new digital village governance model.

An AI monitoring system now covers all garbage sorting venues in Beiguan Village.



Any violations will be automatically reported to a command center in the village. And the center will assign people to the site and manage it according to rules and regulations.

The AI system is part of the village's intelligent system network and a new digital village governance model completed at Malu Town where Beiguan Village locates.

Beiguan Village covers an area of 2.67 square kilometers, and permanent residents account for only around 30 percent of the population. The other 70 percent come from other parts of China.

The digital village governance model was started at the end of 2020. About 260 AI monitors have been installed across the village. The system also monitors car parking, fire fighting, COVID-19 prevention and rivers.