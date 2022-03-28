Feature / District

New kindergarten set to start operation in September

The Qingpu Lansheng Fudan Kindergarten has started enrollment and is scheduled to open in September.
Located in Zhujiajiao Town, the kindergarten covers 9,680 square meters and borders the central part of Qingpu District.

As a high-standard kindergarten, it is affiliated to the big family of Lansheng Fudan Group which includes a primary school and a middle school. Its design draws inspiration from traditional Oriental Chinese courtyards and highlights the concept of "home."

It has 15 activity rooms and 12 areas with diversified scenes such as sports, art, LEGO experience, reading and science, as well as a kitchen, a swimming pool and a multi-function theater, aiming to inspire kids' potential and cultivate their learning ability.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Zhujiajiao
