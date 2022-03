Blossoms in pinks, whites and other shades herald the start of the annual festival and their beauty can be appreciated in lockdown in the following photo selection.

The annual tulip festival has returned to Jing'an, with 1.5 million tulips bursting into a kaleidoscope of orange, pink, white and other colors across the district.

However, park closings and community lockdowns have made it hard for many to appreciate the blossoms on site. But don't worry. You can follow Shanghai Daily to enjoy the flowers from a selection of photos.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong