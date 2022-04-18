Epidemic transfer driver is the 'wheel deal'

Ti Gong

Wearing heavy protective clothing and driving a car, Yang Chenfeng sets off once again.

As a full-time driver of a transport car of the Epidemic Prevention and Control Office at Yongfeng Street, Yang has gone through two extraordinary winters since the outbreak of the epidemic in 2020.

Being ready to go anytime, anywhere, and quickly take people to quarantine sites, is his and his colleagues' task.

"As a retired soldier, we should step forward, we don't need any reason," Yang said.

Since July 2020, Yang has undertaken the transfer of people. He works continuously for a month, and then is quarantined for 14 days. He must be ready to adjust his schedule, according to the epidemic situation.

"At the busiest time, I had to transport more than 20 people a day," Yang said. "The farthest trip took about three hours to go back and forth. There is no need for too much explanation, the citizens are very cooperative.

"There is no daytime or night time for transfer work. It is often an order, and we will set off immediately. Sometimes we can only use fragmented time to rest. It is common to have dinner and breakfast combined."

Wang Yan, a staff member of the office, added: "On one transfer mission, Yang Chenfeng set off at 11pm and completed the transfer at 4am the next day. When he returned to the isolation hotel, before taking off his protective suit, he received an urgent task. Yang set off immediately."

Yang commented: "I just did what I could, it's nothing important".

In the process of transportation, it is inevitable to encounter various emergencies. A tire is punctured, the mobile phone is out of power, or there is no drinking water. These are not rare things but Yang always has a sincere heart to serve everyone.

When transferring special groups such as children and the elderly, Yang sets off earlier than usual to give them enough time to pack their luggage. When transferring people from ethnic minorities, he will inform the quarantine hotel about their eating habits.

"I never feel tired as driving the car is serving the people," said Yang.



