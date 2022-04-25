Medical company works overtime in pandemic battle

Shanghai Shenwei Medical Instrument Co is providing pandemic-prevention materials for all public hospitals, quarantine sites and mobile cabin hospitals in Jiading.

Since the recent resurgence of COVID-19, the company has made every effort to ensure the supply of these materials.

It has expanded its warehouse twice and recently borrowed more than 1,000 square meters of a nearby warehouse to store materials.

On April 7, as soon as a truck loaded with supplies arrived at the company's warehouse, workers quickly unloaded it.

Truck driver Sun Shaoxiang works for one of the company's suppliers and delivered protective clothing from Yangpu District to Jiading. He said although he is 60 years old, he decided to stay at the front line.

"I work with young people side by side," Sun said.

Wu Yue, a company employee, said that for more than a month, he and his colleagues have worked and lived in the warehouse. Every night, they prepare nucleic acid test tubes, reagents and other materials with manufacturers for next-day deliveries.

In the past several weeks, the company has supplied almost 2.9 million disposable medical masks and more than 1.2 million N95 masks. The company also dispatched 10 engineers to laboratories to reinforce frontline manpower for regular PCR testing.