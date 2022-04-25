'One-stop' medication supply service set up

Volunteer pharmacists, drug testers and medical practitioners have formed a group to manage and monitor timely pill dispensing services.

The lockdown has posed medication supply issues for people with chronic diseases who run out of commonly used pills and others who require emergency medication.



Xin'an neighborhood in Anting New Town has developed a "one-stop" dispensing service to meet their needs.

At the end of March, the neighborhood convened a group of volunteers to carry out dispensing services for residents. A team of seven pharmaceutical professionals was set up.

"The volunteers include pharmacists, drug testers and medical practitioners. They all have specific professional expertise," said Hong Lijuan, director of the neighborhood committee.

Xin'an neighborhood oversees seven residential compounds. Each member of the team of seven is responsible for dispensing medicines in one compound.

After residents convey their medication needs to the committee, the volunteers immediately deal with the supply requirements.

"We will consult people's medical records, ask about his or her physical condition and current medication and then give dispensing suggestions," said Wei Guo, a member of the team.

Two pharmacies in Anting are operating and can meet the daily medication needs of most residents, according to Wei. They have 1,015 types of commonly prescribed drugs, of which 420 qualify for medical insurance reimbursement.

Priority is given to ordering drugs for residents from pharmacies within the area. If they don't have the required medication, volunteers take a person's medical records to local hospitals for dispensing.

"The one-stop dispensing service can not only quickly meet the needs of residents, but also greatly reduce the workloads of hospitals and frontline pandemic prevention and control personnel," said Hong.