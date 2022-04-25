Provinces rally to donate food supplies and support PCR testing

People from all walks of life in Anhui, Hainan, Hunan and Yunnan travel thousands of kilometers overnight to join fight against COVID-19 in Jiading.

People from all walks of life in provinces including Anhui, Hainan, Hunan and Yunnan are working to support Jiading by delivering food and materials and taking part in nucleic acid sampling work during the current COVID-19 outbreak. They arrived in the district in early morning, some after traveling for a dozen of hours, and worked for hours in airtight protective suits. To express their gratitude, some residents sent flowers and cards while others clapped or waved their hands when seeing them off. They invited them back to tour in Jiading and Shanghai after the end of the pandemic.



Donations alleviate food shortages

Donations of vegetables, noodles and rice from Lu'an City of Anhui Province in Eastern China and Mouding County of Yunnan Province in Southwestern China have reached Jiading District to ease food shortages.



The commodities from Lu'an – 4,800 boxes of Italian noodles, 2,400 self-heating rice packs and 1.5 tons of vegetables – arrived in a refrigerated truck in Jiading on April 8.

"When we got to know about the difficulties of food supply in Malu Town, we decided to provide vegetables and fast food," said Hu Jun, vice chairman of PFI Foods in Anhui Province.

Ti Gong

"We volunteered to shoulder the distribution and transport of the goods," said Bi Jianwei, vice chairman of Rokin Logistics. "We strictly implemented the disinfection process and ensured the freshness of donated food."

Rokin Logistics provided the transport despite the traffic controls between Jiading and Lu'an.

A heavy truck delivered 18 tons of vegetables from Mouding County of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan Province in the early hours on April 5 after 35 hours of travel over more than 2,500 kilometers through six provinces.

Yang Jiashou, who comes from Mouding County and now works at Jiading Town, contacted Mouding County. Then two local enterprises collected the vegetables and delivered to Jiading in quick time.

Yang also took part in the prevention of pandemic resurgence with those who came from Yunnan Province, helping provide nucleic acid tests and delivering necessities and meals to seniors.

Ti Gong

Medical workers from 3 provinces help testing

More than 1,600 medical workers from Anhui, Jiangsu and Hainan provinces joined the nucleic acid test service for locals on April 9.



The workers from Bengbu City of Anhui set off early in the morning and arrived at Malu Town at around 6pm after an eight-hour journey.

After a simple meal, they worked till 5am on April 10. Every medical worker on the team took more than 800 samples on average.

Medical workers from Suzhou City of Anhui arrived in the Jiang'an community of Jiangqiao Town in the afternoon and worked till 2am on April 10. The team collected bout 2,000 nucleic acid samples.

At Anting Town, more than 390 medical workers from Hainan and Anhui provinces joined hands with local doctors and nurses from Anting Hospital, Anting Community Health Service Center and Huangdu Community Health Service Center as well as the Mengchao Cancer Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai University to provide the nucleic acid service.

Ti Gong

"The medical workers came from afar, and we are deeply grateful for their support as they helped us to take the nucleic acid tests day and night," said a villager surnamed Chen from the Fangtai Vllage.

The medical workers and volunteers also provided a door to door service for people with physical difficulties.

"Thank you so much. It's really hard work for you to work so late," said a resident surnamed Zhao from Xinyuan Community. She was very moved by the service because she had a broken leg.

Hunan team supports lab testing work

Medical worker Xiong Jun from Hunan Province worked non-stop for 12 hours on April 5 without eating or drinking. After completing the nucleic acid test work, she talked to colleagues about the day's work to improve efficiency and accuracy.



Xiong is one of 104 medical workers from across Hunan Province who arrived at Shanghai Phoenix Laboratory in Jiading at midnight on April 4 to help with PCR testing.

Jin Xiaohui / Ti Gong

"Our team members have joined pandemic battles in and out of Hunan Province many times so the work experience is rich," said Zhang Di, head of the nucleic acid detection technology team of the first Hunan Medical team to Shanghai.

Jin Xiaohui / Ti Gong

Shanghai Phoenix Laboratory has processed nearly 60,000 tubes of tests a day in Shanghai, and it plans to expand the capacity to 100,000 tubes a day.

By April 6, more than 1,000 medical workers from Hainan and Anhui provinces had participated in nucleic acid test sampling in Anting, Malu, Nanxiang, Jiangqiao towns, Zhenxin Community and Jiading Industrial Zone.

Of them, 540 were from Hainan while the other 498 were from Anhui Province.

Ti Gong

"We have sent medical workers with the richest experience and most capabilities to Shanghai to fight against the pandemic resurgence," said Weng Feng, head of the medical team from Bozhou of Anhui Province.

At a makeshift hospital in Nanxiang Town, more than 1,300 medical workers from Hainan Province took charge of the facility from April 8. They had come from 38 hospitals in 11 cities and counties.