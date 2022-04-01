Feature / District

Jiading man uses art to help fight pandemic

  12:00 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0
Jiading resident Fu Yongkang, who has witnessed the power of hand in hand among people in Shanghai, has created five woodcuts.
Zhang Sichun / Ti Gong

Fu Yongkang carves "Jie Feng" which means the lockdown is lifted.

Jiading resident Fu Yongkang, who has witnessed the power of hand in hand among people in Shanghai, has created five woodcuts.

As a woodcut artist, Fu observed every volunteer at the nucleic acid testing area when he left his home to take the test. Although he couldn't clearly see their faces under the protective suits, he saw the resolve and confidence through their eyes.

"So I'm determined to make a contribution to the fight against COVID-19 as an artist," he said.

One piece called "Shou Hu," which means "protecting Shanghai" in Chinese, uses hands as the main element.

"This piece pays respect and gratitude to those who fight on the front line, including volunteers, medical workers and community staff who shelter us through their strength," Fu said.

Woodcutting is a delicate art that requires patience, so the artist has to be careful to avoid any mistakes.

"The work is wasted with a tiny mistake, the same as COVID-19 prevention and control. I believe victory is in the air," he said.

﻿
