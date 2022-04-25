Thanks! Volunteers step up to help locked-down communities

During the prevention and control of COVID-19, efficiently meeting the needs of residents, including dispensing drugs and purchasing daily food, is a headache for many communities.

During the prevention and control of COVID-19, the way efficiently meeting the needs of residents, including dispensing drugs and purchasing daily food, is a headache for many communities.

To this end, volunteers take action one after another, doing their best to solve problems for residents and working together to win the battle against COVID-19.

Residents in Jiading also play an indispensable role in this difficult battle, actively supporting and cooperating with volunteers, doing nucleic acid tests, following protection requirements and striving to overcome temporary hardships.

Lending a hand in Anting Town

At 6am on April 5, Wang Yongda came to the Anting Town community service center. He quickly put on isolation clothes and began his work. As a volunteer, Wang is responsible for sending local residents to major hospitals throughout Shanghai.



He transported four local residents that day to different hospitals, from Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital in the Pudong New Area to Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center in Xuhui District.

Anting Town is equipped with three buses and six backup vehicles. The three buses shuttle residents to hospitals in Jiading and the rest of Shanghai.

From April 1 to 5, the three buses took 190 patients to hospitals. Two other vehicles transported people between quarantine sites and hospitals. The entire process is close-looped.

Ti Gong

Young people getting in on the act

At 1am one day in March, Pu Xiaojun picked up a phone call. Head of a quarantine site, Pu was told that a group of close contacts was on the way. Pu and his team were ordered to carry out their duties immediately.



Pu and his colleagues updated information, arranged rooms and materials and were ready to meet the new guests.

On Pu's team, there are six young people who have just started their careers in state-own businesses. They volunteered to work at the site a month earlier.

The service period of the six young people had expired. New blood would be deployed to replace them. To Pu's surprise, however, the six young people requested to extend their service periods, saying "Now we are short of manpower. Let's stick to it for another period of time."

There are 450 rooms in the quarantine site, with a maximum capacity of holding 520 close contacts.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention pushes patients' information every day. Qian Jiayi and Zhu Jiachen need to enter information seven hours a day and verify it all.

Another task of janitor Mao Xinyang is to print all PCR testing bar codes at the site.

Guo Zhiyan and Du Yibing are in charge of providing guests with three meals a day. Not only do they pay attention to different eating habits, they also consider the needs of children, pregnant women, diabetics and other special groups.

Making forms, statistical lists and telephone follow ups, squad leader Chen Qihui works around the clock.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › A team of six newcomers of a company has worked as volunteers in quarantine hotel for more than a month. They need to hand out food, print scanning code and take phone calls to gather information. Ti Gong

A team of six newcomers of a company has worked as volunteers in quarantine hotel for more than a month. They need to hand out food, print scanning code and take phone calls to gather information.

A team of six newcomers of a company has worked as volunteers in quarantine hotel for more than a month. They need to hand out food, print scanning code and take phone calls to gather information.

A team of six newcomers of a company has worked as volunteers in quarantine hotel for more than a month. They need to hand out food, print scanning code and take phone calls to gather information.

No rest for the weary



There are no bystanders in pandemic control and prevention. The new appellation during this time has become the new benchmark for community volunteers' service.



Sun Wei, Party secretary of the Xinwang Neighborhood Committee, provides customer service around the clock.



He sorts out residents' various situations, issues pandemic prevention announcements, arranges PCR testing, recruits and manages volunteer team members, transports pandemic prevention materials and supplies, issues leave certificates and answers questions about pandemic prevention policies.

However, Sun has never been disconnected, and his mobile phone is never far from him.



Liu Shuiping, a manager with Huile Property Management, and her coworkers erected a shed in 20 minutes. They also disinfect sheds holding packages every three hours.

After PCR testing is completed, they clean the sites and arrange the transport of medical waste.

For this reason, Liu is sleeping no more than four hours day.



Lu Huizhong, an official with the district agriculture commission, and Li Qianwen, a teacher at Qinghe Road Kindergarten, try their best to accelerate the code-scanning process for PCR tests, which has won them the appellation of "professional scanners."

Ti Gong

Critical stage in fight against virus

The fight against COVID-19 has reached the most critical stage. Every Jiadinger is playing an indispensable role in this hard battle. They actively support and cooperate with PCR testing, comply with protection requirements, strive to overcome temporary inconveniences and difficulties, and are willing to help others.



A group of children in Juyuan New Town decorated bulletin boards in their residential compounds with colorful paintings and words to help guide nucleic acid screenings.

In Jiading Industrial Zone's Shengxin neighborhood, residents made antigen detection reagent storage boxes, which greatly improves distribution efficiency.

In a residential compound on Huyi Highway, resident Yu Liming found that it was very inconvenient for on-duty community staff to bathe and stay.

Therefore, he drove his recreational vehicle to the door of the neighborhood committee and provided it to the staff free of charge.

At the entrances of a residential compound in Jiading Industrial Zone, there was mineral water, beverages, bread, biscuits and other items prepared for deliverymen.

Dai Junhai bought the items and launched the relay with the participation of his neighbors.

Helping seniors with their medications

Volunteers have done their best to help residents after Puxi area went into lockdown on April 1.

There are many elderly people in Jiading Town, among whom are many with chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cerebral infarction.

However, it was difficult for them to buy medicine during lockdown. Hence, a group of six young women work as volunteers to provide dispensing services for them.

Apart from the dispensing squad, Jiading Town also established emergency and delivery teams to help local residents.

In a residential compound that shelters relocated people, residents volunteered to serve their neighbors as the neighborhood committee was short of workers.

There were not only retirees on this team, but also many young people who work in health care, IT and other industries. They gave full play to their own advantages and effectively solved residents' urgent difficulties.

In addition, some Jiadingers bought food for neighbors.

Gu Jiabao, a villager in Xuhang Town, prepared more than 2,500 kilograms of vegetables and more than 600 kilograms of meat and eggs and sent them to people who in need.

Gao Wenting in Nanxiang Town bought 4,000 kilograms of fresh vegetables for locals.