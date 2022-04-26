Shaanxi labs work around the clock way from home

Three mobile makeshift laboratories traveled all the way from Shaanxi Province to Qingpu District and arrived on April 4.

After equipment installation and testing, the laboratories went into operation on April 6. More than 60 medical workers from Shaanxi started their round-the-clock work.

Some continued working 10 hours without eating, while some guaranteed the normal operation of laboratories overnight. They are racing against time and virus.

Every day, nucleic acid test samples from Qingpu and other areas of Shanghai are sent to the laboratories. Based on biosafety requirements, it comprises sample handling and amplification reaction rooms. There are also medical waste transfer and sample reception areas.

Once medical staff put on preventive clothing and enter the "cabin," they need to finish all testing tasks and could not take a rest. Only after they change shifts can they have meals and go to the toilet.

Although the job is tense and boring, they are relieved when seeing the testing results.

"A large number of samples are delivered every day, and no matter when they arrive, we need to handle immediately," said a testing staff member. "It is quite normal that we did not take a rest for more than 10 hours to ensure the results are given timely."

But they said they felt worthwhile because there is anxious waiting behind each testing result.

On April 10, unexpected situation happened.

A worker of the hotel they lived had abnormal nucleic acid testing result. Those at the hotel needed to be under 48-hour closed-loop management.

There were only 30 people at laboratories at that time, and they had kept working for over 20 hours and finished the testing of all samples of the day.

On April 12, all medical workers of the team were quarantined, and it was their only day off since they arrived in Shanghai.

So far, the laboratories have conducted testing on more than 500,000 samples. Behind it is the dedication of more than 60 people, who are testing, instrument maintenance, IT and management staff.

The youngest is only 20 years and the oldest slightly over 40. Since they arrived in Shanghai, they had few time talking with their families over phones.

Many said it was their first visit to Shanghai and expected to appreciate the city's beauty on the day when the COVID-19 resurgence ends.