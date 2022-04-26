Official goes all out to remedy seniors' urgent situation

An urgent situation for a senior couple under lockdown was remedied by a grassroots official of the neighborhood committee and nearby residents in Huaxin Town.

Neighborhood committee received a request for help from the couple's children.

The couple, in their 80s, suffer from lung failure and emphysema pulmonum respectively. Both require oxygen on a regular basis.Due to the lockdown, they had only a two-day supply of oxygen.

However, there was only one supplier of oxygen cylinders in Puxi area, and its service was suspended due to the lockdown.

"It was the first time we received calls seeking help of people's lives," said Zhang Deng, who works at the neighborhood committee.

The residential community was the first to be put under lockdown in Huaxing Town in mid-March.

Since then, Zhang has dealt with a variety of issues, such as dispensing medicine, delivering text books for students who needed to take online class and arranging health examinations for pregnant residents.

After contacting the town's health-care center which said it would take a longer time to deliver more oxygen, he turned to residents.

"I didn't know how it would turn out but thought it was worth to have a try," Zhang said.

Then, he sent a message via WeChat groups, which yielded positive results.

Within one hour, two residents said they had oxygen generators, and they were willing to lend them to the couple.

Zhang brought the machines to the couple's home and taught them how to use them.

"Zhang really rose to the occasion, and our family is very grateful to him," the couple's daughter said.