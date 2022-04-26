Spring blooms bring color to lockdown life

Qingpu District's Jinze Town and surrounding farmlands have been turned into a sea of vivid color as flowers and fruit trees bloom in the spring sun.

Camellias, cherry blossoms, pear flowers, peach blossoms and rape flowers are in full bloom, painting the town in a rainbow of color.

At the Shanghai Camellia Garden in Dianxi Village, many rare varieties are on display. Now is the best time of the year to appreciate the flowers.

Camellias have a light fragrance and various shapes. They come in red, pink and white, offering a vivid contrast against the blue skies.

The garden has collected some precious breeding resources, and over 300 varieties of camellia are on display, said Zhou Heda, chief of the garden.

Among these, the camellia azalea is known as the "giant panda of the plant kingdom."

This year, the garden has cultivated two new camellia varieties named after Dianxi Village.

Amid the gentle spring breeze, cherry blossom petals fall, presenting a dreamy flower "rain."

The pink peach blossoms and white pear flowers have made the spring scenery more enchanting.

The neighboring farmlands present a different palette of colors. Rape flowers are in full bloom, forming a golden blanket waving in the wind.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented residents from enjoying a spring outing, that time will soon come again under the sustained efforts to defeat the pandemic.