Neighboring provinces lend helping hands

Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces are providing 60,000 quarantine rooms for Shanghai residents to assist in the city's battle against COVID-19.

The provinces have also sent medical teams to local makeshift hospitals.

In Zhejiang, the quarantine rooms are located in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Huzhou, Shaoxing, Jinhua and Taizhou, for close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

At a quarantine site in Hangzhou's Fuyang District, a gift has been prepared for people from Shanghai that includes books and a picture album featuring local landscapes.

Since April 4, people from Shanghai have been arriving in Tonglu County which has prepared more than 450 rooms.

"We have arranged catering and medical staff to take care of the patients," said Zhou Li, an employee at the Tonglu County pandemic prevention and control office. "The meals have been adjusted to cater to the tastes of Shanghai guests."

A mini refrigerator was sent to a medical-observation site in Zhenhai District where a woman surnamed Zhang is staying.

Zhang said her breast milk could not be stored and was wasted because there was no refrigerator.

"I just mentioned it once, and it came as a pleasant surprise that they quickly delivered the refrigerator," said Zhang. "I was deeply moved."

On April 5, a Shanghai resident was transferred to a quarantine hotel in Yangzhou, which has 3,300 rooms. On the day he arrived, he produced a vlog showing the items prepared by the hotel – water, instant noodle, congee, pickled cucumbers, eggs and pastries.

The vlog has garnered 12,000 likes and about 3,000 comments.

"I will not forget Yangzhou residents after the pandemic," said the man.