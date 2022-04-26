Feature / District

Neighboring provinces lend helping hands

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:49 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0
Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces are providing 60,000 quarantine rooms for Shanghai residents to assist in the city's battle against COVID-19.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:49 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0

Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces are providing 60,000 quarantine rooms for Shanghai residents to assist in the city's battle against COVID-19.

The provinces have also sent medical teams to local makeshift hospitals.

In Zhejiang, the quarantine rooms are located in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Huzhou, Shaoxing, Jinhua and Taizhou, for close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

At a quarantine site in Hangzhou's Fuyang District, a gift has been prepared for people from Shanghai that includes books and a picture album featuring local landscapes.

Since April 4, people from Shanghai have been arriving in Tonglu County which has prepared more than 450 rooms.

"We have arranged catering and medical staff to take care of the patients," said Zhou Li, an employee at the Tonglu County pandemic prevention and control office. "The meals have been adjusted to cater to the tastes of Shanghai guests."

A mini refrigerator was sent to a medical-observation site in Zhenhai District where a woman surnamed Zhang is staying.

Zhang said her breast milk could not be stored and was wasted because there was no refrigerator.

"I just mentioned it once, and it came as a pleasant surprise that they quickly delivered the refrigerator," said Zhang. "I was deeply moved."

On April 5, a Shanghai resident was transferred to a quarantine hotel in Yangzhou, which has 3,300 rooms. On the day he arrived, he produced a vlog showing the items prepared by the hotel – water, instant noodle, congee, pickled cucumbers, eggs and pastries.

The vlog has garnered 12,000 likes and about 3,000 comments.

"I will not forget Yangzhou residents after the pandemic," said the man.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     