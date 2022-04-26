White and blue angels protect the district

Selfless volunteers are working around the clock to protect their neighbors.

Dressed in protective suit and taking special responsibilities, volunteers in Qingpu District have played a vital role in battling against COVID-19 resurgence.



Every day, those grassroots people work from dawn to dusk, sometimes even miss their meals, to help the residential buildings they live and love to go through the hard time.

They provide service to the residents, maintain order and help registration during nucleic acid tests, deliver food to residents and take care of the elderly in the community.

They also send antigen self-test kits to the residents and try their best to explain how to do the test to the elder people.

They are responsible for many daily tasks without expecting anything in return.

When they feel exhausted, they just sit on the ground and take a nap without complaint.

Because of the color of protective suits, people named the color they are in, "Angel White" and "Guardian Blue."

With them around, people feel warm and safe.

Their dedication has also attracted more people to join the volunteer team and make public welfare a fashion of life, calling more people to guard Qingpu and Shanghai together.