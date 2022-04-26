Feature / District

Jiangsu resident reunited with her long-lost phone

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:55 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0
A resident from Jiangsu Province accidentally dropped her phone into a vegetable package destined for Shanghai earlier this month. The phone was eventually returned to her.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:55 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0

A mobile phone belonging to a resident in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, experienced a magic journey.

A nationwide rally of fresh produce support is pouring into Shanghai to ensure local supplies amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The resident accidentally dropped her phone into a vegetable package destined for Shanghai earlier this month.

A post that went viral on the Internet read: "Please contact me if anyone in Shanghai received a food parcel from Yangzhou with a mobile phone in it. It was careless of my sister to leave her mobile phone while she was packing parcels."

The post triggered discussions in WeChat groups with the hope of returning the phone to its rightful owner.

As volunteers were handing out parcels to residents of Minhang District's Longbai No. 4 Community, they found something unusual.

One parcel was peculiarly noisy, leading some to think it contained a live chicken. But it turned out to be a buzzing cellphone mixed with apples, cucumbers and potatoes.

It turned out to be the resident's lost phone, and the phone was later delivered to its owner in Yangzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Minhang
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     