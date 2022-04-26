Jiangsu resident reunited with her long-lost phone

A resident from Jiangsu Province accidentally dropped her phone into a vegetable package destined for Shanghai earlier this month. The phone was eventually returned to her.

A mobile phone belonging to a resident in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, experienced a magic journey.



A nationwide rally of fresh produce support is pouring into Shanghai to ensure local supplies amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

A post that went viral on the Internet read: "Please contact me if anyone in Shanghai received a food parcel from Yangzhou with a mobile phone in it. It was careless of my sister to leave her mobile phone while she was packing parcels."

The post triggered discussions in WeChat groups with the hope of returning the phone to its rightful owner.

As volunteers were handing out parcels to residents of Minhang District's Longbai No. 4 Community, they found something unusual.

One parcel was peculiarly noisy, leading some to think it contained a live chicken. But it turned out to be a buzzing cellphone mixed with apples, cucumbers and potatoes.

It turned out to be the resident's lost phone, and the phone was later delivered to its owner in Yangzhou.