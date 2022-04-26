District builds quarantine facilities in record time

Construction on three makeshift hospitals and two temporary quarantine transfer sites in Qingpu District commenced in late March. In 10 days, four have gone into operation.

Confronting the pressure of staff shortage due to the lockdown and facility transportation difficulties, the district accomplished the tasks ahead of schedule.

In early March, the district set aside the Qingpu District Sports and Culture Center, two idle plants and two unused senior care facilities for repurposing.

The sports and culture center was the first repurposed makeshift hospital in the district, spearheaded by Shanghai Qingpu Newcity Development (Group) Co.

Challenges related to goods distribution and transportation were overcome, and the hospital opened its doors on April 2.

On the same day, China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Co Ltd quickly moved to an idle plant in Liantang Town and began constructing the Liantang makeshift hospital.

Within one week, 1,200 beds were in place along with patients' living areas, offices for medical staff, a medical equipment area and warehouse.

Corridors and garbage areas were also set up, as well as bathing and activity areas for patients and staff.

"Based on the features of different buildings and safety factors, we renovated the plant to satisfy the needs of patients and staff," said Zhang Hao, deputy general manager of Shanghai Qingpu Newcity Development (Group) Co.

On April 9, construction of the makeshift hospital was completed, managed by Shanghai Chest Hospital.

Medical staff from Qingpu Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital are also involved in treating patients.

According to Hou Xumin, head of Shanghai Chest Hospital's medical team, the hospital has 122 employees working at the makeshift hospital, including 90 nurses, 20 doctors and pharmacists, and 12 management staffers. Most of them specialize in cardiothoracic diseases and are working with their Qingpu counterparts.

At the Zhujiajiao temporary quarantine transfer site, closed-loop management was imposed during construction.

Workers took nucleic acid tests or antigen self-tests daily. Construction materials were disinfected, and the living area was disinfected three times a day.

The hospital has 700 temporary beds. There is a building for medical workers, three buildings for quarantine, buffer areas for goods and a negative pressure washing and disinfection area. The entire project took only 48 hours.