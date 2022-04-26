Feature / District

District builds quarantine facilities in record time

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:57 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0
Construction on three makeshift hospitals and two temporary quarantine transfer sites in Qingpu District commenced in late March. In 10 days, four have gone into operation.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:57 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0

Construction on three makeshift hospitals and two temporary quarantine transfer sites in Qingpu District commenced in late March. In 10 days, four have been completed and gone into operation.

Confronting the pressure of staff shortage due to the lockdown and facility transportation difficulties, the district accomplished the tasks ahead of schedule.

In early March, the district set aside the Qingpu District Sports and Culture Center, two idle plants and two unused senior care facilities for repurposing.

The sports and culture center was the first repurposed makeshift hospital in the district, spearheaded by Shanghai Qingpu Newcity Development (Group) Co.

Challenges related to goods distribution and transportation were overcome, and the hospital opened its doors on April 2.

On the same day, China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Co Ltd quickly moved to an idle plant in Liantang Town and began constructing the Liantang makeshift hospital.

Within one week, 1,200 beds were in place along with patients' living areas, offices for medical staff, a medical equipment area and warehouse.

Corridors and garbage areas were also set up, as well as bathing and activity areas for patients and staff.

"Based on the features of different buildings and safety factors, we renovated the plant to satisfy the needs of patients and staff," said Zhang Hao, deputy general manager of Shanghai Qingpu Newcity Development (Group) Co.

On April 9, construction of the makeshift hospital was completed, managed by Shanghai Chest Hospital.

Medical staff from Qingpu Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital are also involved in treating patients.

According to Hou Xumin, head of Shanghai Chest Hospital's medical team, the hospital has 122 employees working at the makeshift hospital, including 90 nurses, 20 doctors and pharmacists, and 12 management staffers. Most of them specialize in cardiothoracic diseases and are working with their Qingpu counterparts.

At the Zhujiajiao temporary quarantine transfer site, closed-loop management was imposed during construction.

Workers took nucleic acid tests or antigen self-tests daily. Construction materials were disinfected, and the living area was disinfected three times a day.

The hospital has 700 temporary beds. There is a building for medical workers, three buildings for quarantine, buffer areas for goods and a negative pressure washing and disinfection area. The entire project took only 48 hours.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Zhujiajiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     