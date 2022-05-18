7 KFC stores in Songjiang resume business amid lockdown

Seven KFC stores in Songjiang District resumed business from 3pm on April 10. They are the first batch of businesses in the suburban district to return to work after the phased citywide lockdown.

As the COVID-19 pandemic situation is still going, the stores only accept takeaway orders and items on the menu are limited.

"I missed the food so much that I bought all items listed on the digital menu," said a post-90s youth surnamed Huang, who has been working from home since the lockdown.

At the KFC Yunjian Road branch in Songjiang, fresh fried chicken wings are packed on the shelves. Golden and fragrant, the wings look extremely enticing.

Five workers cook and pack food in the hope of satisfying the needs of more customers. Six delivery workers then distribute the parcels to customers. Due to labor shortage, access to the applet is opened during certain time periods and all the food is booked in just a few minutes.

The seven KFC stores are: KFC Songjiang Branch at 99 Zhongshan Road M., KFC Songjiang New Town store at 935 Xinsongjiang Road, KFC Xinqiao store at 377 Xinnan Street, KFC Sixian store at 778-780 Sixian Road, KFC Chengxiang store at Lane 1500 Meijiabang Road, KFC Husong store at 605 Rongle Road E. and KFC Yunjian store at 196 Yunjian Road