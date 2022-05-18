Feature / District

Helicopters used to transport nucleic acid samples for testing

Helicopters are being used in Songjiang District to transfer local nucleic acid testing samples to neighboring provinces for results.
Ti Gong

Helicopters are being used in Songjiang District to transfer local nucleic acid testing samples to neighboring provinces for results.

Helicopters are being used in Songjiang District to transfer local nucleic acid testing samples to neighboring provinces for results.

On April 16, two helicopters loaded with nucleic acid testing samples took off at Giant Network's tarmac in the suburban district. The choppers, from Shanghai New Sky Helicopter Co, were heading for nucleic acid testing laboratories in neighboring provinces. With a capacity of 50,000 tubes of nucleic acid testing tubes daily, the two helicopters can reduce the ride by three to four hours.

"The two choppers are flying to a hospital in Wuhu City of Anhui Province. It will take them one hour and 40 minutes to arrive there, saving two hours in a single trip compared with road transportation," said Wang Ling, a captain of New Sky Helicopter.

Since it received its first transportation task on April 9, New Sky Helicopter has been on 24-hour call. Staff workers have also readapted the interior of the choppers to maximize space for storage.

Disinfection is carried out three times during the journey: before takeoff, midway through the journey and after the choppers return.

