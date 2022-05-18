Songjiang supermarkets reopen amid zero COVID transmission

Twelve large supermarkets and 129 community-level supermarkets in Songjiang District had resumed offline operations as of May 5.

As Songjiang generally achieved zero community transmission of COVID-19, outlets of 12 large supermarkets in the suburban district, including Yonghui Supermarkets, RT-Mart, Walmart, Wumart and Metro, have resumed business, along with 129 community-level supermarkets, some convenience stores and pharmacies.

"We're building a four-phase supply mechanism that integrates large supermarkets, chain supermarkets, e-commerce front store houses and community-level stores to ensure food supply," said an official with the Songjiang Economic Commission.

At the reopened supermarkets, residents from precautionary areas strictly obey pandemic control and prevention rules, while purchasing goods in an orderly manner.

Some subdistricts and towns have created novel ways to help residents shop handily.

In Sheshan Town "mobile supermarkets" under tents have been jointly set up in different communities by neighborhood committees and chain supermarkets like Lianhua and NGS-Mart. In Xiaokunshan Town, wagons have been used to transfer food supplies and daily necessities to neighborhood buildings.

The district is also encouraging retail pharmacies to resume business as far as possible.

"Since April, we've opened 27 stores. In the near future, we'll resume business at 11 more outlets," said Yu Jun, a manager with Shanghai Yutiancheng Pharmaceutical Chain Co.