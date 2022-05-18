Feature / District

Songjiang supermarkets reopen amid zero COVID transmission

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  12:06 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
Large supermarkets and community-level supermarkets in Songjiang District resume offline operations.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  12:06 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0

Twelve large supermarkets and 129 community-level supermarkets in Songjiang District had resumed offline operations as of May 5.

As Songjiang generally achieved zero community transmission of COVID-19, outlets of 12 large supermarkets in the suburban district, including Yonghui Supermarkets, RT-Mart, Walmart, Wumart and Metro, have resumed business, along with 129 community-level supermarkets, some convenience stores and pharmacies.

"We're building a four-phase supply mechanism that integrates large supermarkets, chain supermarkets, e-commerce front store houses and community-level stores to ensure food supply," said an official with the Songjiang Economic Commission.

At the reopened supermarkets, residents from precautionary areas strictly obey pandemic control and prevention rules, while purchasing goods in an orderly manner.

Some subdistricts and towns have created novel ways to help residents shop handily.

In Sheshan Town "mobile supermarkets" under tents have been jointly set up in different communities by neighborhood committees and chain supermarkets like Lianhua and NGS-Mart. In Xiaokunshan Town, wagons have been used to transfer food supplies and daily necessities to neighborhood buildings.

The district is also encouraging retail pharmacies to resume business as far as possible.

"Since April, we've opened 27 stores. In the near future, we'll resume business at 11 more outlets," said Yu Jun, a manager with Shanghai Yutiancheng Pharmaceutical Chain Co.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     