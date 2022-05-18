Celebrating the district's workers to mark International Labor Day

To mark International Labor Day on May 1, our photographers captured snapshots of people at work in Songjiang District. They include community committee officers, volunteers assisting in pandemic control and prevention, traffic police, sanitation workers and workers from companies that have just resumed operation.

Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong

