Celebrating the district's workers to mark International Labor Day

  13:49 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
Snapshots of workers in Songjiang District
To mark International Labor Day on May 1, our photographers captured snapshots of people at work in Songjiang District. They include community committee officers, volunteers assisting in pandemic control and prevention, traffic police, sanitation workers and workers from companies that have just resumed operation.

Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong

A community committee officer and a volunteer distribute goods to seniors living in Fenghuang Residential Area in Yueyang Subdistrict.

Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong

An engineer from Weben Smart Manufacturing System (Shanghai) Co operates a machine as the company resumes work.

Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong

A China Telecom employee carries out a security check at Weben Smart Manufacturing System (Shanghai) Co.

Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong

A traffic police officer checks the transportation permit of a driver and the nucleic acid test reports of passengers on the G60 Shanghai-Kunming Expressway.

Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong

A sanitation worker cleans and disinfects a dustbin on Songhui Road M.

Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong

A volunteer checks the 48-hour nucleic acid report of a deliveryman in Yueyang Subdistrict.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
