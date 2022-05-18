Celebrating the district's workers to mark International Labor Day
13:49 UTC+8, 2022-05-18 0
Snapshots of workers in Songjiang District
13:49 UTC+8, 2022-05-18 0
To mark International Labor Day on May 1, our photographers captured snapshots of people at work in Songjiang District. They include community committee officers, volunteers assisting in pandemic control and prevention, traffic police, sanitation workers and workers from companies that have just resumed operation.
Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong
Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong
Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong
Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong
Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong
Jiang Huihui and Zhang Zhelun / Ti Gong
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports