District company ensures halal food supplies

  13:49 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
Shanghai Yeli Xiali Food in Maogang Town is making sure ethnic minorities have halal food, keeping prices steady despite rising costs.
District company ensures halal food supplies
Ti Gong

Workers of Yeli Xiali prepare halal food.

A Songjiang halal food company is helping with Shanghai's halal food supply during the pandemic, keeping its prices stable despite its own costs rising.

"The cost of our resources rose, so did the logistics costs, but we didn't raise our prices and we were taking a loss," said Wu Hui, a manager with Shanghai Yeli Xiali Food Co, based in Songjiang's Maogang Town.

To help ensure the city's basic food supplies, the company stocked up on fresh food in time and has been providing Islamic food to ethnic minorities in Shanghai.

It has supplied beef, mutton, rice, flour and oil to minorities in Songjiang and Fengxian districts, as well as in downtown Shanghai.

"More than 40 of our employees are living in the factory. We carried out a closed-loop management. These employees are loading and unloading the trucks themselves. Their workload has doubled," said Wu.

"Transportation of the rice we'd purchased was suspended and we started to find another supplier, which cost us more," Wu added. "But we didn't raise our price."

"We also sent vegetables, fruits, naan and cooked food to four Uygur children receiving treatment at Fudan University Affiliated Children's Hospital and their five family members.


