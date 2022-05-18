Feature / District

Foreigner forms brotherly bond with selfless Chinese neighbor

﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  13:50 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
A young volunteer has been nicknamed "Chinese Brother" by his foreign neighbor after taking the man, who does not speak Chinese, under his wing.
﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  13:50 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
Foreigner forms brotherly bond with selfless Chinese neighbor
Ti Gong

Tang Jialin (left) helps his foreign neighbor during the pandemic.

Tang Jialin, 25, has been volunteering in his Jiuting Zhongxin Community since the COVID pandemic resurgence in Shanghai in late March, and his selfless work and warm heart have earned him the nickname of "Chinese Brother" from a foreign neighbor who needed help.

On March 29, Tang's community was organizing all residents to do antigen tests. A foreign resident named Yousef cannot read Chinese and didn't know how to do the test because of the language barrier.

When Tang heard about that, he explained to Yousef in English how to do the test. Yousef completed the test with the help of Tang and because of this incident they have become friends. Tang told his neighbor to call him any time if he has a problem.

Since then, Tang has taken Yousef under his wing. Each time the subdistrict distributes food parcels, Tang asks his neighbor on WeChat if he has received it and if he needs any other daily necessities.

Tang always keeps Yousef updated on the latest pandemic situation and the prevention and control policies in the community so that he can stay at home at ease.

On April 7, the foreign neighbor had a toothache and wanted to go to hospital. He asked help from Tang, and Tang applied to the community committee and then accompanied Yousef to the Shanghai No.1 People's Hospital.

But doctors couldn't make accurate diagnose as the CT in the dental department was not working.

They returned to the community and Tang applied to the community committee again to accompany Yousef to the Jiahui International Hospital. Finally the toothache was relieved after treatment there.

Late on the night of April 11, Yousef's toothache hit again. After getting a green pass from the community committee, Tang drove Yousef to the Jiahui Hospital again.

The second day, Yousef felt better and he sent Tang a letter expressing his thanks.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     