Feature / District

Songjiang precautionary areas start getting exit permits

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  13:52 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
The permits began being issued on May 1 after the district achieved its "dynamic zero-COVID" goal on April 24.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  13:52 UTC+8, 2022-05-18       0
Songjiang precautionary areas start getting exit permits
Ti Gong

Children cycling outdoor

Residents living in precautionary areas in Songjiang District have been granted neighborhood exit permits since May 1.

After Songjiang achieved its "dynamic zero-COVID" goal on April 24, the district looked at issuing exit permits to some residents while strictly carrying out management of locked-down, controlled and precautionary areas based on results of the latest screenings.

From May 1, residents in the district's precautionary areas have been receiving neighborhood exit permits. Each household is given one permit and one member of the household is allowed to go out once a day.

In the morning of May 1, the first batch of residents allowed to exit Nan Jiu Feng Residential Area in Yueyang Subdistrict were seen queuing in an orderly fashion around its gate. After security guards carefully verified the permits, they were allowed to go out.

The residents did their antigen tests or nucleic acid tests arranged by the community committee in the morning and chose their time to go out between 7am and 6pm. Their movement was limited to within their subdistrict.

The majority of the residents said their major purpose with the permit was to purchase some daily necessities, some also used the permit to see a doctor or have a haircut.

"The community sent some vegetables to us yesterday. I am going to buy some yogurt for me and my husband. I won't stay in a crowd and as soon as I finish my purchase, I will go home," said Xu Shanhong, a resident.

In Jiujiu Youth City, another neighborhood, children were seen playing outside and some residents were on their way to a supermarket or just for a walk.

At Ming Ting Hua Yuan Residential Area, volunteers were disinfecting the goods brought into the neighborhood by residents.

"I went out fishing near a river, just felt like relaxing. I will have fried fish tonight," said a resident surnamed Fei of Ming Ting Huan Yuan Residential Area.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     