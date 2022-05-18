Songjiang adds PCR test sites to speed up return to normalcy

Residents in Songjiang District can access information about the sites through the Sui Shen Ban 随申办 app or its WeChat applet.

Songjiang District has prepared 1,406 regular nucleic acid testing sites within its region, of which 646 are already in operation.

"I had a plan to go shopping tomorrow, so I came here to take a polymerase chain reaction test," said Li Yong, a resident of Yu Shanghai Residential Area of Songjiang District. "The supermarket requires proof of a negative nucleic acid test and a testing site within our neighborhood offers much convenience."

"The PCR testing site of our neighborhood can both serve the large-scale neighborhood screening and the regular nucleic acid tests. In addition, Party members here can offer extra service hours," said Huang Chengbin, Party branch secretary of the Yu Shanghai Residential Area.

"The regular service hours extend from 9am to 11am, and from 1pm to 3pm. Party members can offer door-to-door service to special groups."

To better meet the requirements of work resumption, Songjiang is actively setting up its PCR testing network in neighborhoods, office buildings, industrial parks, and around metro and bus stations.

At the Yueyang Plaza testing site in Yueyang Subdistrict, Yang Guopeng, a logistics bus driver, was queuing for his PCR test. His job requires him to show an updated test result daily.

"Before, I went to hospitals or Songjiang Railway Station to do the test, now I have plenty of choices," said Yang.

The Yueyang Plaza testing site affords PCR tests for more than 1,000 people daily, especially for supermarket operators and deliverymen, and its service hours last from 9am to 5pm daily.



