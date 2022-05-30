Feature / District

Venue code, digital sentry come to the fore

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  10:24 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0
Jiading District has introduced over 240 digital sentries and 27,900 venue codes in key places, such as schools, residential areas, commercial complexes and supermarkets..
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  10:24 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0

Jiading District is promoting the "venue code" and an all-in-one machine for health checks, or "digital sentry," as part of a beefed-up measure to monitor and curb the spread of the pandemic.

From May 3, the district has deployed more than 240 digital sentries and pasted over 27,900 venue codes in key places, such as schools, residential areas, commercial complexes, shopping malls, supermarkets and medical institutions.

"With the new method, we feel safer. And visitors find it more convenient as they don't have to open a health code and travel code for check at the same time," Zhang Jizong, in charge of Gaocheng Wet Market, said.

The venue code can be accessed on the "Government Online-Offline Shanghai" (一网通办) or "Suishenban" (随申办) apps. Senior residents or juniors who don't have smartphones are allowed handwritten registration.

Residents entering these places will be asked to scan the venue codes via the "Suishenban," which can be reached through official app, WeChat mini program or Alipay.

Residents can also scan "Suishenban" or ID cards on the health check machines at the venues before entering.

Venue code, digital sentry come to the fore
Yu Chao / Ti Gong

A resident scan his venue code before entering a wet market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Alipay
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     