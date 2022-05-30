Venue code, digital sentry come to the fore

Jiading District has introduced over 240 digital sentries and 27,900 venue codes in key places, such as schools, residential areas, commercial complexes and supermarkets..

From May 3, the district has deployed more than 240 digital sentries and pasted over 27,900 venue codes in key places, such as schools, residential areas, commercial complexes, shopping malls, supermarkets and medical institutions.

"With the new method, we feel safer. And visitors find it more convenient as they don't have to open a health code and travel code for check at the same time," Zhang Jizong, in charge of Gaocheng Wet Market, said.

The venue code can be accessed on the "Government Online-Offline Shanghai" (一网通办) or "Suishenban" (随申办) apps. Senior residents or juniors who don't have smartphones are allowed handwritten registration.

Residents entering these places will be asked to scan the venue codes via the "Suishenban," which can be reached through official app, WeChat mini program or Alipay.

Residents can also scan "Suishenban" or ID cards on the health check machines at the venues before entering.