In a time of crisis, a home away from home

Highway hub Jinze Town is sheltering many people stranded from getting home amid the pandemic resurgence.

Jinze Town, a key national highway point, has set up a temporary shelter for people who have been stranded in the town since the COVID-19 resurgence.



Jinze borders Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, and the exits of 318 National Highway and G50 Expressway leaving Shanghai converge here.

With the COVID-19 resurgence, some people were locked down in the town unexpectedly.

A temporary settlement was established for migrant workers, truck drivers and the homeless.

The helping hand also prevented the spread of the virus and safeguarded Shanghai's "West Gate."

Zheng Yabing, a native of Loudi City in Hunan Province, was among the first to be settled in the shelter.

He visited Shanghai for personal reasons and could not go home after the COVID-19 resurgence.

"I am very grateful for the arrangement. We have separate rooms and regular meals," he said. "When I moved to the shelter, I received bedding items, a hand basin, shower gel, soap and a kettle. As a passing traveler, I am deeply moved."

Since the lockdown, the town thoroughly has screened all travelers.

On April 20, the Jinxiuyuan complex in the town was designated as a shelter for travelers and a team of 10 was established to manage supplies and guests.

"We have taken in truck drivers stranded at service areas on the expressways and those stranded away from their homes," said Lu Yi, head of the shelter.

"We have two staffers staying with them and provide 24-hour services," Lu said. "The meals are delivered to their doors."

Medicines are sent to those with underlying diseases at the shelter, which is thoroughly disinfected every day.

Since April 20 when the shelter went into operation, it has housed 129 people and 49 still live here.

The shelter will remain operative till the lockdown is lifted.

"Those still staying at the shelter have nowhere to go at present," said Lu. "But we are actively following their situation, and for those who have cars and have received entry permission from their hometowns, we will help them go home."