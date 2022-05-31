Volunteers play big part in pandemic fight

More than 1,000 volunteers have been conducting nucleic acid tests at fast-testing sites across Qingpu, providing professional and regular services to residents.

More than 1,000 volunteers have been conducting nucleic acid tests at fast-testing sites across Qingpu, providing professional and regular services to residents.



Disinfecting hands, opening cotton swab packages, collecting throat swab samples, putting the samples into test tubes and doing it all quickly, said Sun Liang, one of the nucleic acid test collection volunteers.

Sun provides services at the Xijiao Bandao residential complex in Huaxin Town. He has been collecting throat swab samples at the site for a week.

When he saw the notice seeking volunteers, he applied immediately. He received training from medical staff.

"As a social worker from the neighborhood committee, I want to devote myself to battling the pandemic," he said.

Volunteers have made great contributions at the district's regular nucleic acid test collection sites, which are convenient for residents to take tests near their homes, said Hou Chanyuan, head of the collection site at the Xijiao Bandao residential complex.

To help volunteers handle emergencies, the Huaxin Town community health service center has arranged for medical and nursing workers to make patrols at collection sites and provide guidance to ensure testing is efficient, accurate and safe.

"We also remind volunteers to protect themselves, which is vital," said Cao Bo, a doctor at the center.