Feature / District

Heartwarming gestures support Jing'an spirit through pandemic

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  10:50 UTC+8, 2022-05-31       0
Art tributes to unsung heroes, library set up in makeshift hospital, dabai protective suits decorated with cartoon characters and police car rides for the elderly.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  10:50 UTC+8, 2022-05-31       0
Heartwarming gestures support Jing'an spirit through pandemic
Ti Gong

A sketch depicts the scene where a volunteer disinfects the delivery goods before dispatching them to local residents.

Heartwarming gestures support Jing'an spirit through pandemic
Ti Gong

An artwork by Sun Jinye

Using art to pay tribute to unsung heroes

Shanghai Jing'an Investment Group has held a special art exhibition to pay tribute to unsung heroes working on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

The state-owned company needed only 36 hours to set up a makeshift hospital and mobilize many workers to rush to the frontline. In recognition of their devotion and to give thanks, it has encouraged its staff and family members to record their heartwarming moments through their paint brushes.

Of the works, 30 stood out. They were exhibited in the makeshift hospital last month, and were exhibited online this month.

In one work, a resident and volunteer, who refused to disclose their identity, depicted scenes of volunteerism in the Yuncheng neighborhood of Pengpu Town.

Let's have a look.

Heartwarming gestures support Jing'an spirit through pandemic
Ti Gong

Cartoon figures are created on the back of the protective suits for volunteers at Xinfukangli neighborhood.

'Doraemon' on dabai

In the Xinfukangli neighborhood, dabai took on a new look with cartoon figures such as Doraemon painted on the back of their protective suits. The local neighborhood committee said it gathered a group of residents who were good at painting to color and draw on more than 10 protective suits in an attempt to calm the nerves of the weary volunteers. After the pandemic ends, it plans to give every volunteer a tailor-made protective suit as a memento.

Heartwarming gestures support Jing'an spirit through pandemic
Ti Gong

A senior man puts on a protective suit before getting into a police car to get home from hospital.

Police drive the elderly home

Police from Jing'ansi area have organized a special patrol team to drive senior residents back home after they finish doctor visits because the lockdown has drained available traffic resources.

An elderly woman surnamed Tian couldn't hail a cab after she accompanied her husband to see a doctor at Huashan Hospital, and she appealed for help to patrolling police. It didn't take them long to get into a police car.

"It's just beyond my words to express my gratitude," Tian said.

Police officer Zhang Min said the team usually drives senior residents back to their homes more than 10 times a day.

Heartwarming gestures support Jing'an spirit through pandemic
Ti Gong

Medical workers from out of Shanghai receive award for their contribution to Jing'an's anti-virus campaign.

Hats off to medical assistance

Jing'an held a farewell meeting on May 22 for medical workers who came from around China to support the city's anti-virus fight. They included seven nursing teams from Shanxi and TCM treatment experts from Guizhou.

Heartwarming gestures support Jing'an spirit through pandemic
Ti Gong

The library at the makeshift hospital on Jiangchang Road W.

Library in makeshift hospital

A library was set up in a makeshift hospital on Jiangchang Road W. for patients to read books, full in their time and calm their nerves.

The initiative came from Wu Ruikun, a head nurse at Zhabei Central Hospital, who was among six medical workers sent by Jing'an to help Wuhan in its time of need in 2020.

In 2022, it was Wu's turn to support her hometown so she adapted her experience of caring for patients in Wuhan.

She proposed setting up the library, and organized yogurt for toddlers and hygiene amenities for women, among other supportive services.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Zhabei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     