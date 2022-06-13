Feature / District

Fun parks win awards as best in the country

  12:05 UTC+8, 2022-06-13
Amusement World has honored top Shanghai attractions in its list of winners of the 2021 Amusement World Golden Crown Awards.
Amusement World, the professional magazine for the Chinese cultural and tourism industry, has honored top Shanghai attractions in its list of winners of the 2021 Amusement World Golden Crown Awards.

Shanghai Happy Valley, a subsidiary of OCT Group, was awarded "Outstanding Theme Park," Shanghai Playa Maya Beach Water Park "Outstanding Water Park," and the Shanghai Happy Valley EV Electronic Music Festival won the Outstanding Theme Activity award. Both parks are in Songjiang District.

In recent years, Shanghai Happy Valley has actively explored multiple business models such as "culture + festivals," "culture + events," and created festivals such as the "Happy Trendy Play Festival," "Electronic Music Carnival Season" and "Spring Breeze Garden Season" that are highly popular among the younger generation.

Happy Valley won double awards with its distinctive theme features and colorful entertainment projects.

As a "dreamland" of water amusement, Shanghai Playa Maya Beach Water Park has many large-scale water amusement attractions and top international-level water systems.

It is one of the best places in Shanghai to play in the water, escape the summer heat, and have fun.

The Golden Crown Awards are unrivalled in China's amusement park industry, encouraging outstanding enterprises, promoting well-known brands, and advocating innovative services, greatly promoting the development of China's amusement and entertainment industry.

"In the future, OCT Group will further build up the cultural strength of our amusement sites," said a senior spokesperson for the group.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
Shanghai Happy Valley
