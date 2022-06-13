What's On in Songjiang District in this June

Shanghai Film Park reopened with discount tickets and hydrangea and water lily at Chenshan Botanical Garden are in their prime.

Curtain goes up on Film Park

Shanghai Film Park reopened on June 10 offering a 50 percent discount on tickets until June 30. Visitors have to book tickets online via its WeChat account or other online platforms. Visitors must also provide a negative PCR result within the past 72 hours and scan the venue QR code to enter.

Date: Throughout the year (8:30am-4:30pm.

Tickets: 80 yuan (a 50 percent discount is available through June 30).

Venue: Shanghai Film Park

Address: 4915 Beisong Highway, Songjiang District

松江区北松公路4915号

Ti Gong

Chenshan Garden in full bloom

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden is open again, with hydrangea and water lily in their prime to welcome visitors. Bookings must be made at least one day via the garden's WeChat account. Visitors must also have a negative PCR test result within the previous 72 hours and scan the venue QR code to enter. The garden will present a special gift of dried Chinese flowers to visitors after staff collected all the withered Chinese roses that bloomed in May and made them into dried flowers to commemorate the May that was "missed" this year.

Date: Throughout the year (9:00am-5:30pm)

Tickets: 60 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway Songjiang District

松江区辰花公路3888号