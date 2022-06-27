Local Jiading Huilong Club creates history

The Shanghai Jiading Huilong Football Club has won the qualification for the Chinese Football Association China League in 2022.

Jiading Huilong becomes the first Chinese League team in Jiading.

The new season began on June 8, and Jiading Huilong set out for Dalian on May 29.

Twenty-seven Jiading Huilong players with an average age of 25 kick for the new season – the youngest formation in the club's history.

"Chance and necessity," said club deputy general manager Zhang Chen, underscoring the persistence of Jiading Huilong over the years.

At the beginning of 2019, Jiading Huilong readjusted its training system. Although it was still an amateur team, almost all the players quit their jobs and accepted systematic training.

In 2020, it became the first professional football team in the history of Jiading by virtue of its outstanding achievements. It then introduced a new technical team, adopted intelligent instruments and equipment to accurately monitor the training and physical condition of players and formed a detailed data analysis report to better identify and fill gaps.

While focusing on team training, youth training has always been a top priority at Jiading Huilong. Since 2013, it has created its own youth training system, involving 19 schools.

The club has about 2,000 trainees and 70 full-time certified coaches, including eight Spaniards and sports medicine physiotherapists. A U8-U15 echelon system has been established.