Tourist attractions welcome back visitors after lockdown

Despite ongoing pandemic prevention and control measures, people are able to leave their homes and enjoy nature and tourist attractions again.

Visitors to Jiading District enjoyed some leisurely fun for the three-day Dragon Boat Festival from June 3 to 5 – days after the months-long citywide lockdown ended.

"It's so nice to have fun fishing outdoors. So long as I sit beside the fishing pond, I can feel happy, regardless the catch," a man surnamed Yang said at the Anting agriculture and ecology park.

Six other agricultural leisure and tourism attractions in Jiading reopened their doors including Malu Grape Theme Park, Hami Melon Theme Park, Jiabei Country Park, Subei Renjia, Xiaozao Village agricultural experience park and Yunong Manor.

In line with the pandemic prevention and control measures, these attractions have implemented a contactless, real-name reservation system.

Tourists must make reservations one day in advance, and each park will limit the number of visitors when necessary. All tourists must scan the venue code or the digital sentry to enter the park.

Visitors without smartphones can register and verify with their ID cards and must provide a negative PCR test report within the past 72 hours or a certificate indicating testing within 24 hours and wear masks.

Except for agricultural spots, Zhouqiao Old Street, a national 4A-level tourist attraction, reopened early this month.

"Although I missed the wisteria in spring, the summer flowers in the old street are equally gorgeous," a tourist surnamed Jiang said.

Wearing a piece of qipao, a traditional Chinese one-piece dress, and holding a paper fan, Jiang leaned on a bridge and took pictures with the pomegranate flowers and Fahua Pagoda as her background.

According to the operator of the scenic spot, one-third of the shops on the old street have reopened.

"I bought steamed vermicelli roll and pork loin, although I can't eat it in the restaurant. Watching the stall owner making the food makes me feel cheerful," said a tourist surnamed Luo.

As it was the first public holiday after the reopening, Nanxiang Old Street deployed additional security guards on each street to maintain order and remind tourists of proper social distance and wearing masks.

Under the requirements of pandemic prevention and control, the old street carries out control measures, including the control of visitor flow and the gathering of people to ensure that the capacity of the scenic spot does not exceed 13,000 people.

Nanxiang Old Street also reopened during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, except for indoor exhibition halls.