Feature / District

Rice planting season kicks off in Huaxin town

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:04 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0
Farmers in Qingpu's Huaxin town welcomed the onset of the solar period mangzhong, or Grain in Ear, by heading back to the fields for rice plantation.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:04 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0

Farmers in Huaxin Town welcomed the onset of the solar period mangzhong, or Grain in Ear falling on June 6 this year, by heading back to the fields for rice plantation.

Farmers were busy transplanting rice with the help of machines.

"A rice transplanter machine's efficiency is equivalent to 20 people," said a representative of Shanghai Zhangqing Technology Agricultural Professional Cooperative.

Each high-speed rice transplanter can transport approximately 40 trays of seedlings at a time. It can transplant seedlings on about 60-mu (4 hectares) fields every day.

Rice planting season kicks off in Huaxin town

Farmers use high-speed rice transplanter which can transport about 40 trays of seedlings at one time.

"Moreover, mechanical rice transplanting can ensure that seedlings are planted at the same depth and spacing, resulting in more seedlings per mu than traditional rice transplanting," the official from the cooperative said.

The cooperative has taken over the planting of 5,000 mu of rice in Huaxin Town and has made all the necessary preparations of materials, machinery, substrates, rice seeds and field management.

Huaxin Town plans to cultivate rice across 6,400 mu. As of June 8, 2,517 mu of rice had been planted, representing 39 percent of the total. Among them, 707 mu of land was covered manually, while machines were used for 1,810 mu.

The rice transplanting work will be completed by the end of this month.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     