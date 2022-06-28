Rice planting season kicks off in Huaxin town

Farmers in Qingpu's Huaxin town welcomed the onset of the solar period mangzhong, or Grain in Ear, by heading back to the fields for rice plantation.

Farmers in Huaxin Town welcomed the onset of the solar period mangzhong, or Grain in Ear falling on June 6 this year, by heading back to the fields for rice plantation.



Farmers were busy transplanting rice with the help of machines.

"A rice transplanter machine's efficiency is equivalent to 20 people," said a representative of Shanghai Zhangqing Technology Agricultural Professional Cooperative.

Each high-speed rice transplanter can transport approximately 40 trays of seedlings at a time. It can transplant seedlings on about 60-mu (4 hectares) fields every day.

"Moreover, mechanical rice transplanting can ensure that seedlings are planted at the same depth and spacing, resulting in more seedlings per mu than traditional rice transplanting," the official from the cooperative said.

The cooperative has taken over the planting of 5,000 mu of rice in Huaxin Town and has made all the necessary preparations of materials, machinery, substrates, rice seeds and field management.

Huaxin Town plans to cultivate rice across 6,400 mu. As of June 8, 2,517 mu of rice had been planted, representing 39 percent of the total. Among them, 707 mu of land was covered manually, while machines were used for 1,810 mu.

The rice transplanting work will be completed by the end of this month.