Liantang section of key high-speed rail route fast-tracked

The first beam for the section on the 163.7-kilometer Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway has been concreted, marking a new stage for the project.

Construction of the Liantang section of Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway has been on fast track.



The first beam to be used for the section's construction was concreted at Shanghai Zhaosheng beam manufacturing plant in Liantang Town, marking the construction entering a new stage and laying a solid foundation for the paving work in the next phase.

The plant covering about 150 mu (10 hectares) has eight beam producing platforms. It conducts the producing and spanning task of beams used on the section.

The first beam concreted for the Liantang Bridge section spans 31.5 meters. It is 32.6 meters long, 12.6 meters wide and 3.035 meters tall. It weighs about 860 tons and consumes about 316 cubic meters of concretes.

The whole process of concreting should be finished within six hours, said Liu Zepeng, chief engineer of the plant.

The beam will experience 14-day maintenance after concreting, according to Liu.

Imaginechina

Strict pandemic prevention measures are taken as all workers are required to take a nucleic acid test every two days.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway, stretching 163.7 kilometers, is scheduled to open for traffic in July 2024.

It has a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

After completion, the railway will strengthen the integrated transportation system in the Yangtze River Delta region and further promote economic ties between Shanghai and cities in the delta and central China.