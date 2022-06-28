Feature / District

Local bank helps firms get back to business

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:20 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0
Banks in Qingpu District implemented a range of measures to ease financial pressure on businesses, sparing no effort to fuel the resumption of businesses' operation.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:20 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0

Banks in Qingpu District implemented a range of measures to ease financial pressure on businesses, sparing no effort to fuel the resumption of businesses' operation.

During a conference hosed by the Qingpu branch of the Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank in May, policies helping companies under financial pressure were outlined.

A Qingpu-based catering company raised a request for loans during the conference. The bank recommended a product tailored to that business. The company's loan was approved just one day after application.

"It is like fuel delivered in snowy weather, and I am very grateful for the swift and powerful support," a company representative said.

Based on Shanghai's action plan to revitalize the economy and Qingpu's 22 measures to boost development, the bank has been actively using its financial power and engaging in helping companies resume operations and production.

The Qingpu branch of the Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank actively echoed the call and provided financial guarantees to firms badly hit by the pandemic.

The bank has provided financial aid worth more than 100 million yuan (US$14.89 million) to 98 companies and 13 agricultural businesses.

It has also helped 26 suppliers that deliver daily necessities to communities, and 39 companies that deliver pandemic prevention materials.

By designing a unique QR code for these businesses, it smoothed the purchase channel for residents, easing the pressure on subdistrict and neighborhood committees.

About 10 online activities on financial products and policies were held with other players such as the Qingpu District Federation of Industry and Commerce and the Qingpu District Employment Promotion Center to help enterprises resume operations and production.

Considering most of their clients are middle-aged or senior residents as well as the rising summer temperatures, "green channels" have been opened for them to cut their waiting time.

The bank said it will continue making efforts to accelerate the recovery of the district's economic development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     