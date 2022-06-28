Feature / District

Trivialities of lockdown moments captured in photo exhibition

Li Qian
  15:16 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0
Young artists depict the beauty of small things in online collection of photos organized by Jing'an Culture Centre.
Li Qian
  15:16 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0

Jing'an Culture Center has invited young artists to contribute to an online exhibition of photos which capture moments of lockdown life to inspire people to find beauty in trivialities. It is part of the "Citizen Art Space."

"Flowing Spring" by freelance photographer Shi Chenxi

"I like recording trivial things in daily life. There are always some moments of mental relief."

Shi Chenxi
Shi Chenxi

"White Superman" by professional photographer Hong Lei

"Emotion hides in trivialities. Greatness lies in persistence on common place."

Hong Lei
Hong Lei

"Rich Girl" by portrait photographer Xiaoshizi

"Record vegetables. Record commonplace that doesn't come easy."

Xiaoshizi
Xiaoshizi

"Outside" by accordion player Zhuo Shengji

"Photographing is for fun. Just feel free to take photos."

Zhuo Shengji
Zhuo Shengji

"Viewfinder" by freelance photographer Chen Dan

"The narrow and small balcony is like a camera lens for me to discover the world."

Chen Dan
Chen Dan
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
