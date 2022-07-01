Feature / District

Listen to the people, fulfill their dreams

Yangpu focuses on the aspects of travel, fitness, sightseeing and spirit and culture that the public are concerned about.
Ti Gong

Service station

Yangpu District continues to develop "democracy in the whole process," deepen and expand the "front-line work method," and "know people's feelings, solve people's worries, gather people's wisdom and listen to people's opinions."

The aim is to create a community where everyone has a chance to shine in life, as they can participate in governance, enjoy quality life, feel the warmth of the city and have a sense of belonging.

The nine service stations in Yangpu Binjiang riverside are like a string of pearl necklaces, flashing the glorious practice of the concept of a "people's city" and becoming a living picture of the action in the process of improving urban governance capacity to better serve the people.

Over the past five years, Yangpu has cooperated with Fudan, Tongji, Shanghai Institute of Physical Education and other universities to form a collaborative governance mechanism of community workers, planners and social governance consultants.

Yangpu took the lead in implementing the voting system for legislature on projects for people's livelihood, which is "proposed by the government, discussed by the people, determined by the district people's congress and implemented by the government," to fulfill the concept that the people decide their own affairs.

Yangpu takes the initiative to ask the people about politics, needs and plans, constantly turns the "ideas" of the people into "methods" of work, and turns the "golden ideas" of the people into the "golden key" to development.

Yangpu also gave full play to the institutional role of people's proposal solicitation. It took the lead in establishing the city's first grassroots people's proposal solicitation station, building up a network of one demonstration area plus 12 community workstations to collect people's opinions and suggestions.

Yangpu makes effective use of modern scientific and technological means to better serve people.

For example, when people want to start a business, they only need to visit the government application center to hand in the paperwork. The back end will do the rest of the work and issue a business license and digital certificate at the same time.

In addition, the district will steadily promote the Ping'an Yangpu (Peaceful Yangpu) program to secure community safety in production, traffic, fire and other work.

