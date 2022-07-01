Innovation the main driver of development in Yangpu

District has accelerated formation of three 100 billion yuan (US$14.92 billion) industrial clusters to be a national pioneer in communication and innovation.

Innovation is the main driving force of development in Yangpu District. As a national innovation-oriented urban area, a national entrepreneurship demonstration base, a major site to fulfill Shanghai's ambition to become a global science and innovation center and a pilot urban area of "science and innovation China," it focuses on cross-regional communication and innovation fields such as industry, university and research, and large and medium-sized enterprises.



It also vigorously develops innovative, service, open, headquarters and flow economies.

The district has concurrently accelerated the formation of three 100-billion-yuan (US$14.92 billion) industrial clusters – the online new economy, modern design and smart manufacturing – and strives to build a national pioneer area for communication, innovation and development.

Over the past five years, Yangpu has continued to deepen the "three zone linkage" and promote the "three city integration." From a university, an industrial park and a community to a "circle," the "three zone linkage" has connected the wisdom and energy of the campus, the park and the community into a concentric circle, promoting "three city integration" to drive innovation vitality.

From "industrial Yangpu" to "knowledge Yangpu" and then to "innovation Yangpu," innovation has sped up the growth in Yangpu.

The "Yangtze River Delta region mass entrepreneurship and innovation demonstration base alliance" initiated by Yangpu has been written into a national plan the integrated development of Yangtze River Delta region.

In addition, Yangpu has also successfully held major activities such as the third National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week, the China stop of the Global Entrepreneurship Week and the Global Forum on the Digital Economy of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. Hence, the glamor and influence of "innovation Yangpu" have been further enhanced.

New patterns of digital economy

Yangpu has continued to strengthen its core functions, accelerating the construction of four major functional areas – Grand InnoSpace+, Grand Innovation Valley, the Changyang hub and Central Tongji. It has formulated and issued policies to develop an online new economy, digital new infrastructure, promote the upgrading and development of blockchain industry, and promote the innovation and development of science, technology and finance to support development of the digital economy and industrial digital transformation.

Yangpu will firmly seize the strategic opportunity and shoulder its major mission to develop the digital economy, vigorously promote its deep integration and overall transformation to the real economy, and focus on building the digital economy landmarks of "one belt, one zone and one circle."

"One belt" means the "Changyang show belt" online new economic ecological park. It is designed to introduce, cultivate and develop more than 30 online new economy-leading enterprises and more than 3,000 online new economy innovative startups by 2025, with a total output of more than 300 billion yuan (US$44.7 billion).

It will cover Yangpu's advantageous online new economy industries such as industrial Internet, remote office, online entertainment, e-commerce and contactless distribution, and become a leading online new economy entrepreneurship base and development high ground in China.

"One zone" refers to the Grand InnoSpace+ intelligence digital innovation practice zone.

As one of the first seven model areas for economic digital transformation in Shanghai, it has been listed in the city's three-year action plan for economic digital transformation.

By November 2021, the zone had attracted more than 4,000 enterprises and 150,000 workers. It reported total revenue of more than 280 billion yuan in 2020.

In the future, the zone will continue to update itself and provide a more suitable pattern for the new paradigm of digital life. Plans include building a Grand InnoSpace+ intelligence digital park on public green space, creating a model room for digital application scenarios, and focusing on the application of digital health, digital culture and tourism, digital commerce, digital design and construction and other technologies.

"One circle" means the Central Tongji knowledge economy circle. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Central Tongji will upgrade to version 2.0.

For example, version 2.0 of Central Tongji will involve building a world-class creative industrial core area with distinctive characteristics, accelerating the development of the traditional design industry into a diversified creative industry, enabling industrial upgrading for mass entrepreneurship and innovation, and promoting the improvement of production capacity.