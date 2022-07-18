Songjiang signs agreements on 25 projects at investment meet

Agreements on 25 projects were inked by the Songjiang District government during the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference on June 16.

Ti Gong

The projects, with a total investment of 26.5 billion yuan (US$3.96 billion), show a mutual trust between the suburban district with its G60 High-tech Corridor vision and various companies.

Cheng Xiangmin, Party secretary of Songjiang, attended the signing ceremony.

A project of Shanghai Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry High-tech Institute Co attracted an investment of 3 billion yuan.

The project, to be constructed in three phases and occupy a land area of 169.73 mu (11.31 hectares), will include a headquarters building, a research and development platform and a sci-tech fruit transformation platform. Its research and production will be in the field of high-end chemicals, new materials, new energy, smart equipment and life health.

Construction of five other projects, with an investment of 2 billion yuan, also kicked off during the conference.

They are: the CMOS graphic chips project of OmniVision, the second-phase project of Shanghai CEC OVU Information Harbor, a high-end smart manufacture and system integration project of Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co, an MVR evaporation environmental protection equipment R&D base project of Shanghai Zhongteng Environmental Projection Technology Co, as well as a smart equipment and FPC project of Shanghai Youyida Electronics Co.

In addition, the Songjiang G60 information technology industrial base was named among the third batch of 13 industrial parks with unique elements declared at the conference.