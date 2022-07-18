Seniors in Songjiang finish 1st round of jabs

So far, 95.3 percent of seniors in Songjiang's nursing homes healthy enough to receive the jab, and who want it, have been vaccinated.

District nursing homes have completed the first round of mass COVID-19 vaccinations for their senior residents. On June 18, seniors in the Zhongshan Subdistrict Nursing Home received their COVID-19 vaccination. So far, 95.3 percent of seniors in Songjiang's nursing homes healthy enough to receive the jab, and who want it, have been vaccinated.

Doctors check each resident's health first.

"Residents are divided into 'eligible' and 'postponed' based on their history," said Wu Jiayao, a nurse at the facility. "If a senior is at a time of acute episode of a disease, they might wait until their condition stabilizes."

Especially vulnerable to COVID-19, seniors in Songjiang have an average age of 82.4. There are 2,102 in the district whose health permits vaccination. So far 2,003 have done so.

"Upon hearing the news of giving us the vaccination, I was the first to apply," said Chen Ju, who had made his decision before chatting with his children.