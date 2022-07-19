Deals inked on 31 key projects by Minhang District government

Agreements on 31 key projects were inked by Minhang District government during the 2022 Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference on June 16.

Agreements on 31 key projects were inked by Minhang District government during the 2022 Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference on June 16. Meanwhile, two major projects started construction in the district.

Among them, the Aohua Global Research Center project was signed on site at the main venue of North Bund World Hall.

Shanghai Aohua Endoscope Corporation, focusing on electronic endoscope research and development, production and sales, will invest 250 million yuan (US$37 million) in building its global research center in Minhang. The size of the project is expected to be 24,000 square meters.

The other 30 projects, including construction of the north section of Lingang Pujiang Sci-tech City Biotech Industrial Park, Joeone's second headquarters, Longcheer Shanghai's headquarters, the Coxmax research center and the Ziyan Food factory expansion project, were signed online.

Ground-breaking ceremonies for the Estee Lauder China logistics center and the Xinhongqiao Research and Innovation Center were also held in Minhang on June 16.

The 2022 Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference resulted in 322 projects totaling 565.8 billion yuan being signed and 48 projects totaling 162.7 billion yuan being started.